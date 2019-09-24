John W. Smith

John W. Smith 88, of Carlinville, formerly of Virden, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Carlinville.

John was born May 22, 1931 in Virden, the son of William H. and Lizzie (Smith) Smith. He married Betty L. Morehead December 23, 1949 in Girard. John was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Virden and the American Legion Post No. 386 in Virden. He owned and operated Smith Remodeling, retiring in 1998.

John is survived by his daughter, Brenda M. (David Gatschenburger) Smith of Mountain Grove, Mo., and a son, Bradley E. (Sandy) Smith of Carlinville; four grandchildren, Robert M. and Aaron Smith, Gregory and Lindsey Butler; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death were his parents, his wife of 69 years, Betty L . Smith, sisters, Delores Enrietto and Mildred F. Struckely.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Calvert & Ferry Funeral home in Virden, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Rev. John Huxtable officiating.

Burial will be in Virden Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bradley Smith, Robert Smith, Aaron Smith, Gregory Butler, David Gatschenburger and Walter Smith.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Virden.

