John W. Rosentreter

John W. Rosentreter, 79, of Plainview, passed away Friday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2021 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

John was born on May 4, 1941 to John A. “Bus” and Gladys (Meyers) Rosentreter in Carlinville.

On April 28, 1962, he married Audrey Mieher in Carlinville.

John was a 1958 graduate of Carlinville High School and then attended Illinois State University. After college, he came back home and farmed in the Macoupin County area.

He was a member of the Plainview Baptist Church, Carlinville B.P.O.E 1412, Carlinville Moose Lodge 1216, past member of the Macoupin County Fair board, and Plainview Masonic Lodge #461 where he served as Master Mason, Treasurer, and Secretary. John also belonged to the Ansar Temple in Springfield, the Royal Arch, the Yorkrite Masons, and other Masonic organizations. John enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling, being in the outdoors, and playing and listening to music. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Audrey; two daughters, Beth (Tony) Mars of Glen Carbon; Joan (Chris) Hammann of Carlinville; grandson, Kaleb Kirk; granddaughter, Katie Kirk, both of Carlinville; brother-in-law, Robert Duncan of Carlinville; uncle, Frank (Judy) Meyers of Sherman; several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John A. “Bus” and Gladys Rosentreter, and a sister, Patricia “Pat” Duncan.

A private family service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, with Rev. Katrina Palan officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to either the Plainview Masonic Lodge #461 or the Carlinville Area Hospital.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.