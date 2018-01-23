John W. Kirkland, 81

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 23, 2018) – John W. Kirkland, 81, of Carlinville passed away Friday morning, Jan. 19, 2018, at Heritage Hospice in Springfield. John was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Carlinville, a son of Arthur and Fern (Arter) Kirkland. John graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1955. John married Marilyn Thompson on May 4, 1957, at Carlinville United Methodist Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary O’Neil. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of Carlinville; son David and wife Deb of Carlinville; and son Gregg and wife Graci of Dallas, Texas. John was a proud grandfather of Blake, Matt, Gregg, Jessie (Miller), and Jaimee (Boston) and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Esther Cameron of Springfield; sister, Ruth Johnston of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

John was a fourth-generation grain and livestock farmer in Shaws Point Township, Macoupin County. One of John’s favorite things was sharing his sweet corn with friends and family. He truly enjoyed his life as a farmer.

John was very active in his community; he was a 55-year member of the Carlinville Elks Lodge, Treasurer of Bethel Ridge Cemetery, served on Shaws Point Township Board as a trustee for numerous years. John was a 68-year member of Carlinville United Methodist Church, serving on various committees, and particularly enjoyed the Fat Tuesday celebration. He was past president of the Carlinville Jaycees, where he received the Outstanding Young Farmer award. John was proud of being from Carlinville and was a loyal fan of all sports at CHS; he carried forth true “Cavalier Pride.” He also was a great fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted there at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24, with Rev. Rex Hendrix officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Ridge Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Ridge Cemetery.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements