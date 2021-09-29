John W. Hohnsbehn

John W. Hohnsbehn, Jr. 65, of Litchfield, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

He was born June 21, 1956, in Wood River, to John W. Hohnsbehn Sr. and Leona (Spurgeon) Hohnsbehn.

He married Nona (Furlow) Hohnsbehn on Oct. 23, 2010 in Litchfield.

He was retired after having been the Director of Nursing for SIU School of Nursing.

John was a member of the Bethalto Chapter K of C and 4th Degree.

He is survived by his wife, Nona Hohnsbehn of Litchfield; children, John W. (Jessica) Hohnsbehn III of St. Charles, MO, Amy (Simon) Huntley of Highland, Dan Hohnsbehn of O’Fallon, Katie (Cory) Spengler of O’Fallon, Jessica Mielke of East Alton, Becca Hohnsbehn (companion, Zachary Morris) of Benld, Ella Hohnsbehn of Litchfield, Jennifer (Jeff) Kraft of Choteau, MT, Adam (Debbie) Witsken of Bethalto, Autumn (Josh) Reed of Bethalto; numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Theresa (Jon) Smith of East Alton, and brother, Bruce (Shirley) Hohnsbehn of Bunker Hill.

John was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Abigail Hohnsbehn, Cameron Hohnsbehn, Jackson Hohnsbehn and Jacob Stutz.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, from 5-8 p.m.

Funeral services are on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet or Caritas Foster Care System.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.