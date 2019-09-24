John S. Ross

John Stanfield Ross, 74, of Brighton, passed away at 6:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept.18, 2019, at his home.

He was born December 19, 1944, in Alton, the son of the late John Sewell and Eveyln Bernita (Richie) Ross.

John served our country during the Vietnam War; a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Prior to retirement, John worked for Owens Illinois Glass Works and Ross Excavating.

Survivors include his children, Shelli Allison and John Ross; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jeffrey (Sonya) Ross, Joshua (Susan) Bollinger, Abbigail Ross, Joey (Stephanie) Ross, Tyler Bollinger, Shealynn Allison; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister and her husband, Sharon (Dickie) Spurgeon.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a great grandson, Dylan Ross.

Visitation was Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be sent at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.