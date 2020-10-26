John R. “Dick” Robison

John R. “Dick” Robison, 79, of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

John was born Jan. 4, 1941 to John and Alta (McCawley) Robison in Palmyra. He graduated with Northwestern High School with the Class of 1959.

John married Donna Kay Brimberry July 19, 1963 in Carlinville and she preceded him in death Aug. 19, 2010.

John worked swing shift for Prairie Farms Dairy in Carlinville for 30 years, retiring in 2002. Early in life Dick had worked for the Department of Agriculture and Farm Service, delivering fuel, working maintenance, and repairing appliances. John loved to fish and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

John is survived by two daughters, Angela Robison of Carlinville and Melissa (Barry Rhodes) Rushing of Benld; two grandchildren, Amanda (Jeff) Mathis of Carlinville and Kristopher Rhodes of Girard; two great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Jackie) McCarty of Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, and a sister, Judy Norfolk.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter. Those wishing to provide online condolences can do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is assisting the Robison family.