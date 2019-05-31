John P. Mattson

John Paul Mattson, 71, of Gillespie, died at his residence on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

He was born August 25, 1947, in Omaha, NE to Lloyd Henry Mattson & Yvonne (Cottingham) Mattson.

He was retired after having worked in hospitality for the hotel/restaurant industry. John was a veteran of the US Navy.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his two children, John Lloyd Mattson of Longmont, CO, and Janna Lynn Mattson of Haymarket, VA; grandchild, Audrey Jane Arbitrario; and sister, Connie Steeples of Littleton, CO.

No public services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

