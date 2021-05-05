John Martin Cooper

John Martin Cooper, 69, of Gillespie, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:16 pm.

He was born July 24, 1951, in Litchfield, to Roy Cooper & Lois (Cooper) Floyd.

He married Patricia (Hildebrand) Cooper.

He was retired after having been a material handler for Tru Weld Grating, Litchfield.

He is survived by his spouse, Patricia Cooper, sons, Ross (Lilia) Cooper, Graham (Terry) Cooper, daughter, Carrie Ferguson, grandchildren, Aubrey, Gaige, Mercie, brothers, David Cooper, Glenn (Tina) Floyd and father in law, Eugene Hildebrand.

John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale Cooper.

No public services are scheduled.

Memorials are suggested to Macoupin TAILS or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.