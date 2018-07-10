John M. Shepard, 47

MT. OLIVE (July 10, 2018) – John Michael Shepard, 47, of Mt. Olive passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

He was born May 21, 1971, in St. Louis, Mo., to John Shepard. He married Peggy (Claro) Shepard on Oct. 17, 1997, in Carlinville; she survives.

Mr. Shepard worked for U.S. Bank.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, William Scott (Elisabeth) Wyatt of Mt. Olive; daughter, Jennifer Leigh (Lukas) Pirok of Gillespie; grandchildren, Aaron R. Wyatt, Ella K. Pirok, Aleah G. Wyatt, Xander C. Pirok, Beckett R. Pirok and Ryker T. Pirok; siblings, Phyllis (Jim) Monroe of Sawyerville, William L. Claro of Wilsonville, Marguerite Mary (Allen) Weiffenbach of Decatur, James A. Claro of Benld and Betty A. (Bob) Clark of Chatham; nephews, John (Dawn) Claro, James Kirk and William Claro III; nieces, Mary Kirk Herron, Heather (Jason) Roberts, Lisa Janus, Alicia Claro, Jorda Claro, Kourtney Claro and Whitney Curtis; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; parents, Bill and Betty Claro; grandparents, Anna and Michael Wickell; and niece, Randi Clark.

Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 8, at Trinity Baptist Church in Gillespie, with Pastor Dane Solari officiating. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.