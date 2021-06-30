John M. Koehne

John M. Koehne, 53, of Staunton, passed away on Tuesday June 22, at 4:17 a.m. at Community Hospital of Staunton.

He was born May 4, 1968, in Staunton to John and Margaret (King) Koehne.

He married Jennifer Rondi on May 19, 1990 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Staunton. She survives.

John worked for IDOT as a Highway Maintenance Worker and was one of only three members if the “Pump Crew”.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1988 until 1992. He served during both Desert Shield and Desert Storm and was stationed in the United Arab Emirates.

John was a member of the Staunton American Legion Post #362, the Staunton VFW Post #1241, and the Teamsters Local #50 of Belleville.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Koehne, of Staunton; his sons Stephen (Jacquelin) Koehne, of Alton, and Andrew Koehne, of Staunton; his grandaughter, Sara Rose Koehne, of Alton; his parents John and Margaret Koehne, of Staunton; his sister, Mary Catherin Raymer, of Staunton; his Brother-in-Law, Jonathan (Rachel) Rondi, of Holiday Shores, Ill.; his “third son” Taylor Anschutz, of Staunton; his five nieces, Rebecca and Natalie Raymer, and Isabella, Corinne, and Alaine Rondi; his Father-In-Law Jim Rondi (Alice Wall), of Staunton; and his Mother-In-Law Sherry Rondi, of Staunton.

John was preceded in death by one brother, Jeffrey Koehne.

Friends were able to call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday June 29, at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday June 30, at 10 a.m. at Williamson Funeral Home with Rev. George Radosevich officiating.

Burial took place after the funeral services at Hoxsey Cemetery, near Alhambra.

Memorials are suggested to either the Parkinsons’ Research Foundation, American Cancer Society, or to the family.

The Staunton Military Honor Guard were present to conduct graveside military rites.

Those wishing to order flowers or leave an online condolence may do so at williamsonfh.com.