John Joseph Oberto

John Joseph Oberto, 81, of Staunton died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield Monday, March 23, 2020 at 6:59 p.m.

He was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Illinois to Joseph John Oberto and Josephine (Enrici) Oberto. He married Donna L. (Pellegrini) Oberto July 15, 1967 at Holy Cross Church in Wilsonville.

She preceded him in death July 11, 2008. He was a machinist for Olin. John was a member of the St. Michael’s Church and Local 88 Musician Union. He enjoyed collecting electric train sets and being with his grandkids. He is survived by his children, Jeanene M. (Scott) Lucykow of Staunton; Jodi L. (Michael) Canny of Springfield; and Jennifer L. (Thomas) Daugherty of Staunton; grandchildren, Jonathan Daugherty, Hannah Daugherty, Isabella Canny, Kylie Lucykow, Mallory Lucykow, Michael Canny and Justin Canny.

John was preceded in death by his parents and spouse. Private family services will be held with burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Helping Hands Food Bank. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.