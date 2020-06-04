John Joseph Krivi Sr.

John Joseph Krivi Sr., 85,​ of Fieldon, formerly of Mt. Olive, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, 11:28 p.m. at his residence in Fieldon.

He was born Sept. 15, 1934 in Mt. Olive, to the late: John Joseph Krivi ​and Mary Ann Sohovich Krivi​.

He married Laura Sue Muenstermann ​Nov. 19, 1955​ at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Staunton.​

He attended Holy Trinity Catholic Grade School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the Class of 1952.

John was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, now St. John Paul II, Mt. Olive.

He was a employed as a coal miner and a member of the NRA​. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and loved spending time with his family.​

Survivors include his wife, Laura “Lolly” Krivi, Fieldon; two sons, Butch (Marlene) Krivi of Staunton; and Tom Krivi of Mt. Olive; three daughters, Patty Edgecombe of Oreano, Valarie (Chuck) Thackrey of Litchfield and Linda (Danny) Ozment of Snohomish, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchilden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Muenstermann; a sister, Polly Christinsen; a daughter-in-law, Jamie Krivi; and great-granddaughter, Natalea Ondes .

​A private family service will be held with Father Thomas Hagstrom officiating.​ He was buried in Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton at a later date.​

​Memorials are suggested to the Fieldon Volunteer Fire Department c/o Becker and Son F.H. 221 South Poplar Street, Mt. Olive, IL 62069​.

Memorials can be made to the Family to help cover expenses c/o Becker & Son F.H. 221 South Poplar Street, Mt. Olive, IL 62069​.

Condolences can be given online at www.beckerandson.com​. Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.