John Joseph Krivi Sr.
John Joseph Krivi Sr., 85, of Fieldon, formerly of Mt. Olive, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, 11:28 p.m. at his residence in Fieldon.
He was born Sept. 15, 1934 in Mt. Olive, to the late: John Joseph Krivi and Mary Ann Sohovich Krivi.
He married Laura Sue Muenstermann Nov. 19, 1955 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Staunton.
He attended Holy Trinity Catholic Grade School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the Class of 1952.
John was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, now St. John Paul II, Mt. Olive.
He was a employed as a coal miner and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Laura “Lolly” Krivi, Fieldon; two sons, Butch (Marlene) Krivi of Staunton; and Tom Krivi of Mt. Olive; three daughters, Patty Edgecombe of Oreano, Valarie (Chuck) Thackrey of Litchfield and Linda (Danny) Ozment of Snohomish, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchilden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Muenstermann; a sister, Polly Christinsen; a daughter-in-law, Jamie Krivi; and great-granddaughter, Natalea Ondes .
A private family service will be held with Father Thomas Hagstrom officiating. He was buried in Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Fieldon Volunteer Fire Department c/o Becker and Son F.H. 221 South Poplar Street, Mt. Olive, IL 62069.
Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.