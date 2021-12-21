John “Jack” R. Alward

John “Jack” R. Alward, 80, of Shipman, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 16, 1941, in Carlinville, to the late James and Florence (Bruggeman) Alward.

Jack married Lolita Bierman on October 14, 1978, in Shipman.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army stationed in Germany.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman where he served in many different positions.

Jack was on the Shipman Elevator Board, served on the farm bureau, and the Macoupin County 4H board where he was a Piasa Birds 4H leader for over 30 years.

He loved spending time with friends and family, playing cards, games and puzzles. He was always ready for four wheeler rides with his dog. Jack was a lifelong farmer, loved his cattle and driving tractors. He was a skilled backhoe operator. Jack always had his bestfriend next to him, his dog.

Jack is survived by his wife, Lolita; two sons, James Alward of Alton, Dwayne Alward of Champaign; brother, Marlyn (Margaret) Alward; in laws, Margaret Bierman, Donella Eichen, Bob Bierman, Joe (Jane) Bierman, Charlie (Linda) Bierman, Phillis Bierman, and Darryl Bierman; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Florence; brother, Leslie Alward; in laws, Dolores Alward, Donald Bierman, Ray Eichen, Dorothy Bierman, and Dorothy Bierman.

Visitation was held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral was held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.

Burial followed at Shipman Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman or Macoupin County 4H.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.