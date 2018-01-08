John Jack Burns, 79

GILLESPIE (Jan. 18, 2018) – John “Jack” Burns, 79, of Gillespie passed away at 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

He was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Litchfield to Matthew Burns and Florence (Link) Burns Hurry. He married Jody (Benedetti) Burns on Jan. 21, 1961, in Gillespie; she survives.

Mr. Burns graduated from Gillespie High School in 1957. He retired in April 2009 after having worked 47 years as a parts manager for McKay Auto Supply.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, John M. “Jack” (Kim) Burns and Julie Ann (Tim) Wargo, both of Benld; grandchildren, Trae Wargo, Tate Wargo, Tristen Wargo, Tyler Burns and Alexis Burns; sisters, Marjorie Jo (Steve) Baima of Clark, Mo., and Betty Jane (Charles) Neverdowski of Gillespie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Ralph Hurry; and a son, Jeffrey Joseph Burns.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until services at noon, Saturday, Jan. 6, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Pastor Larry Moreau officiating. Burial was be at Gillespie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

