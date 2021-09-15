John (Jack) Andrew Kochinski

John (Jack) Andrew Kochinski, 80, of Benld, passed away peacefully at his residence with his wife and children by his side, on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Jack was born on April 1, 1941 in Benld, the son of the late Mary (Tenikat) Kochinski and the late Joseph Kochinski, both of Benld.

Jack lived his whole life in Benld.

He graduated from Benld High School in 1959 and SIUE in 1988.

Jack married Stephanie Sheridan, on June 10, 1972. They had 49 beautiful years together.

He was a proud athlete, playing basketball, track and football in high school. He served as co-captain of the football team his senior year, making all-conference, 1st team, tackle. Additionally, he was credited with a thrilling win after scoring the game winning basket with 7 seconds left to give Benld the victory over Greenfield, 51-50 on Nov. 30, 1958.

After high school, Jack joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged due to a physical disability (skin allergy).

He worked a variety of jobs, a “Jack of all trades” including mine examiner, construction, newspaper business, and then finally, a school teacher for 15 years before retiring in 2003, so he could spend more time fishing and enjoying his family.

Jack is survived by his wife, Stephanie, of Benld; twin daughters, Mary (Steve) Laffey of St. Louis, MO, Kasey (Pete) Zawodniak of St. Louis MO; one son, Joseph (Candace) Kochinski of Benld; eight grandchildren, Jack Bunn, Katie Laffey, Patrick Laffey, Gracie Laffey, Sam Zawodniak, Ava Zawodniak, Isabella Kochinski, Steven Kochinski; sister in law, Amparo Kochinski; several nieces and one nephew.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; sister, Marie; brother in law, Stephen Sheridan and one niece.

Jack loved to laugh, a good party, a cold beer and to be surrounded by his friends and family.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church, Benld, from 11 a.m. -12 p.m.

A memorial mass will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church, Benld, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Refreshments will be at the Benld City Park after the memorial mass. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed.

Memorial donations are suggested to Benld Library, Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service or the Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.