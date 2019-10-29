John J. Janus

John J. Janus, 70, of rural Roodhouse passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Medical Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Jan. 19, 1949 in Litchfield, the son of Edward and Ann Matvey Janus. He married Barbara M. Bochte June 21, 1970 in Rolling Meadows and she survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Michelle (Baze) of Waynesville, Mo.; four sons, Eddie (Teresa) Janus of rural Roodhouse, Charlie Janus of rural Roodhouse, Jason (Rachel) Janus of Ina and Sam (Carrie) Janus of rural Roodhouse; 11 granddaughters, Rachelle (Brandon) Malin, Marissa Hopper, Casey Janus, Kimberly Janus, Mary Janus, Hannah Janus, Gwendolyn Janus, Julia Janus, Sadie Janus, Allison Janus and Abigail Janus; a grandson, Benjamin Janus; a great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Malin; two great-grandsons, Brock Malin and Henry Malin; a brother, Donald (Toni) Janus of Benld; as well as extended family.

John graduated from Gillespie High School in 1967 and went on to Western Illinois University where he was in AGR. He graduated in 1970 with bachelor’s degrees in agriculture engineering and animal science. John was a lifelong farmer. He purchased and began Janus Family Farms in rural Patterson in 1970, where he farmed and lived until his death.

John and his wife, Barbara, and their family operated West Central Illinois Machinery Auction for years.

John continued to buy, sell and run a machinery business, making many friends from all over. John never met a stranger, took pride in everything he did, and did business on a handshake or a man’s word. John built his life with dirt, iron and family, and lived every day doing what he loved. He leaves behind a large family and a legacy for them to live up to.

The family will be having a private service on the family farm at a later date. To honor John, live life to its fullest, treat neighbors like family and stay humble. Memorials are suggested to the North Greene FFA program or other local youth farming organizations to foster his love of farming in the next generation.

Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.

