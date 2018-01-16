John F. Simpson, 88

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 16, 2018) – John Franklin Simpson, 88, of Carlinville, formerly of Cairo, passed away at 4:04 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Rector, Ark., a son of the late John Marshall and Esther Aline (Waddle) Simpson. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Simpson, on July 23, 1951, in Cairo; she survives.

Mr. Simpson moved to Cairo with his parents in 1931 and graduated from Cairo High School, where he played football and basketball, in 1947. He graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1951. After serving with the Illinois National Guard, he returned to Cairo in 1952 to join his father at Simpson’s Drug Store. A Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, he for many years worked with the youth baseball league. He worshiped and sang in the choir at Mighty Rivers Worship Center and served on the board of many Cairo organizations. He was an avid tennis player and square dance for many years. He had lived in Carlinville for the last three years.

In addition to his wife, surviving are four sons, Kenneth (partner, Sylvia Nissenboim) of St. Louis, Mo., Richard (Kelda) of Rockville, Md., Scott (Erin) of Carlinville and Frank (Amy) of Carbondale; a brother, John Marshall (Greta) Simpson Jr. of Blue Eye, Mo.; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father on Dec. 29, 1955, and his mother on June 9, 1994.

A memorial service will be held in Cairo in the spring, and his ashes will be buried in the Waddle-Simpson family plot at Woodland Heights Cemetery in Rector, Ark.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.