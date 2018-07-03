John F. Markulakis, 48

WILSONVILLE (July 3, 2018) – John F. Markulakis, 48, of Wilsonville passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

He was born Dec. 13, 1969, in Litchfield to Charles Warren Markulakis Sr. and Barbara Vollintine Markulakis.

Mr. Markulakis was a construction laborer and a member of Croatian Lodge 217 of Benld.

Surviving are his parents, Charles “Tony” and Barbara Markulakis of Wilsonville; daughter, Crystal (Jordan) Flynn of Caseyville; grandchildren, Haley, Carson, Jovie and Shane siblings, Charles W. (Trisha) Markulakis Jr. of Wilsonville, Susan (James) Licklider of Mt. Olive and Katherine (Jeffrey) Hubbard of Livingston; three nieces; and five nephews.

No public services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.