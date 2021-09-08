John Edward Gresham

John Edward Gresham, 54, of Litchfield passed away at his residence on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

He was born Aug. 11, 1967, in Alton to Tom Gresham and Elizabeth (Miller) Gresham.

He married Terri (Cook) Gresham on Oct. 23, 2004 in Wilsonville.

He was a farmer for Stoecker Farms.

John was a former First Responder for Hurricanes.

He enjoyed farming, driving tractors, firearms, shooting and was a animal lover especially dogs.

He is survived by his spouse, Terri Gresham of Litchfield; children, Tom Gresham of Litchfield, Ashley Gresham of Cottage Hills; grandchild, Hayden Cook; siblings, Orval (Karen) Stanley of Ponca City, OK, Nancy Gipson of Hillsboro, Susan (Jim) French of Jerseyville; father in law, Tom Cook of Mt. Olive; mother in law, Terri Cook of Gillespie; brothers in law, Thomas (Lorinda) Cook of Gillespie, William (Dena) Cook of Gillespie and sister in law, Darlene (Manny) Daponte of Benld.

John was preceded in death by his parents and sister in law, Doris Cook.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.