John E. Kuntzman

John E. Kuntzman, 63, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Heritage Health in Carlinville. He was born June 22, 1957 in Carlinville to Bert “Melvin” and Marilyn (Hoelting) Kuntzman.

He is preceded in death by his father, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and nephew-in-law, Robert E. Reiher.

John was a 1975 graduate of Carlinville High School. He received his undergraduate from Illinois State University in 1979 and went on to receive his MBA from Illinois State in 1982. His MBA was in French Language and he spent a semester studying at The Sorbonne in Paris. He traveled to France many times and spent time teaching English in France. John was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs and he enjoyed tennis and swimming.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Kuntzman of Carlinville; siblings, Daniel E. (Kathy) Kuntzman of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Dana M. (John) Yowell of Carlinville; Patty J. (Michael) Moore of Florissant, Colo.; and Sally A. Kuntzman of Carlinville; nieces, Lori M. Reiher of Carlinville and Hillary R. Moore of Crested Butte, Colo.; nephews, Christopher P. Yowell of Carlinville and Robert A. (Holly) Yowell of Fallbrook, Calif.; great niece, Madeline M. Reiher; great nephews, Jack T. Reiher of Oklahoma City, Okla., Brett A. Yowell of Fallbrook, Calif. and Joshua A. Yowell of Fallbrook, Calif.; uncle, Jerald Hoelting of Decatur and aunt, Virginia Morehead of Carlinville.

A private graveside service was held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at New Calvary Cemetery in Carlinville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to The Saint Vincent de Paul Society – Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.