John David Easton

John David Easton, 61, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:08 a.m. He was born April 22, 1959, in Charleston, to Andrew Easton and Florence Marie (Heyen) Easton.

He was a mechanic and pork farmer for Loveless Pork Farm and Hickory Grove Pork Farm.

John was a member of the Dorchester Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed woodworking and hunting.

He is survived by his mother, Florence Easton of Gillespie; sister, Ann Marie Easton of Gillespie; sister-in-law, Donna Easton of Gillespie; nieces and nephews, Andrew D. Easton of Omaha, NE, Alyce M. Easton of Denver, CO, Alex W. Easton of Granite City; great niece, Amour D. Easton; great nephew, Andrew L. Easton; aunts; uncles and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Andrew Wilson Easton.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at United Methodist Church of Gillespie. Memorial services were on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at United Methodist Church of Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.