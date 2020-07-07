John D. McKirgan

John D. McKirgan, 72, of Waggoner died Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Jan. 10, 1948 in Kewanee, son of Lowell T. and Aina Anderson McKirgan of LaFayette.

He was previously married to Susan Lownsberry. He married Linda Pocklington in Springfield July 5, 1978. She survives along with a daughter, Ginger (Tim) Murray of Riverton.

He is survived by a brother, Lowell E. “Bud” (Becky) McKirgan of LaFayette.

Also surviving are two grandchildren, Samantha Nichols and Jordan Harrison, along with four step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild and three step-great-grandchildren, along many nieces and nephews.

His parents, a sister, Betty N. McKirgan, and a grandson, Zachary Nichols, preceded him in death.

McKirgan served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard, attaining the rank of Petty Officer First Class (E6). He was graduated from Sangamon State with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He had headed sales teams at Hobbs in Springfield and developed business and manufacturing relationships in mainland China. Later, he was a building contractor in the Springfield area.

McKirgan was a generous, gregarious friend to many. He fronted a rock band as a high school student in the mid-sixties and was an accomplished guitar player. He also enjoyed woodworking, stamp collecting, fishing, hunting, mushrooming, weaving, gardening and especially his dogs. He had in the past served as a trustee for the village of Waggoner.

He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Galva and the Toulon American Legion.

Graveside services were Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m. at Macoupin Creek Cemetery near Farmersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help with burial expenses.

Those planning to attend are asked to follow the CDC guidelines.

Those who are symptomatic or having a flu-like illness, or someone with a compromised immune system should refrain from attending.

The family is being assisted by Hough Funeral Home in Farmersville.