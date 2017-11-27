John A. Chapman, 84

GREENFIELD (Nov. 27, 2017) – John Arthur Chapman, 84, of Greenfield passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Sept. 26, 1933, in White Hall to Ralph and Floy (Kinser) Chapman, the second youngest of four siblings. He attended Burroughs Country School and Greenfield High School, where he met his future wife, Mary Cunningham. They were married on Dec. 14, 1952; she survives.

Shortly after the wedding, he served the country during the Korean War. Following his service, he received a degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Illinois under the GI Bill; afterward, he worked for a small company and began post-graduate studies toward earning his mater’s degree. In 1960, the family moved to Shelbyville, where he worked for Oliver Corporation as a senior product development engineer; they became very active in the Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and elder. In 1965, the family moved to Nebraska and eventually settled in Wahoo, Neb., for 30 years, during which time he began a 34-year career at Valmont Industries in Valley, Neb.; he held many positions at the company, including engineer in the Irrigation Division, vice president of engineering, director of research and chief product manager. He became a registered professional engineer and finished his master’s of science degree at the University Nebraska. As an inventor, he holds 12 patents, all related to irrigation equipment. He was a member of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers for more than 50 years and elected as a fellow within ASAE in 1995. He also received the Industry Lifetime Achievement award from the Irrigation Manufacturers Association. He was active in the Presbyterian Church of Wahoo, serving as an elder and Boy Scout leader. He retired in 2000, when he and his wife retired to a small farm east of Greenfield; throughout his retirement, he served as a Sunday school teacher and leader at Greenfield United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Julie Chapman of Carlinville; son, Andrew (Donaday) Chapman of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Camille Chapman of Santa Monica, Calif.; brother, James Chapman of Surfside Beach, S.C.; and many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ralph Chapman; and a sister, Hazel Miller.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13, at Greenfield United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Wrights. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Greenfield United Methodist Church or Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at shields-bishopfh.com.