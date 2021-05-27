John Calvin Edwards

John Calvin Edwards, 85, of Shipman, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 27, 1935, in Modesto, to the late John Robert and Helen (Bettis) Edwards.

On August 2, 1956, John married Sue Stanton in Medora.

John owned Edward’s excavating, and was a well-respected heavy equipment operator locally for the last 50 years. He also founded Southwestern Archery, which is now a third generation family business.

John was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Federation, the Macoupin Co. Whitetails, the Quail Federation, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

He is survived by his wife; two children, Betty Lou Edwards of Litchfield and Calvin “Dale” (Becky) Edwards of Shipman; three grandchildren, Shayne (Michelle) Edwards, Blake (Kayla Jett) Edwards, Haley (Alex Silvester) Edwards; three great grandchildren, with the fourth due in October; and one sister Karen Gonzales.

He is preceded in death by an infant grandchild and his siblings, Paul Edwards and Peggy Suhling.

Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Southwestern Archery from 2-7:00 p.m.

Memorials in John’s name may be made to his family to be used for the education of his great grandchildren.

Online guestbook and condolences may be found at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.