John Anton Ferrero

John Anton Ferrero, 84, of Benld, passed away at Heritage Health of Staunton on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.

He was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Litchfield to John B. Ferrero & Mary M (Rolando) Ferrero.

He married Phyllis A. (Jubelt) Ferrero on June 22, 1963 in Gillespie.

He was a retired coal miner for Monterey Coal Co.

He was also a veteran of the US Army.

John was a member of the United Mine Workers and VFW of Staunton.

He enjoyed farming, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his spouse, Phyllis Ferrero of Benld; children, Lucy (Tom) Kelly of Springfield, Missy Hankins of Benld, Nadine P. Ferrero of Roy, UT, Robert J. (significant other, Denise Olson) Ferrero of Graford, TX; grandchildren, Tabitha, Jessica, Willy, Denae, Reggie, Alex, Mitchell, Josh, Matthew; 13 great grandchildren; brother, James K. Ferrero and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

No public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld is in charge of the arrangements.