Jody L. Ehlers

Jody L. Ehlers, 51, of Hillsboro, passed away at her residence on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:10 p.m.

She was born Nov. 8, 1969, in Decatur to Ronald Earl Rhodes and Sandra Sue (Bailey) Rhodes.

She married Jerry A. Ehlers on March 19, 1999 in Carlinville.

She worked in home health care. Jody enjoyed being with family and friends, vacationing and watching the sunrise and sunset on the beach.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Rhodes of Irving; spouse, Jerry Ehlers of Hillsboro; children, Lauryn Ehlers of Coffeen, Haley Ehlers of Hillsboro; grandchild, Braxton Ehlers; siblings, Cathy (Terry) Schmidt of Irmo, SC, Gary “Butch” (Carol) Rhodes of Irving, Rhonda Rhodes of Irving; mother in law, Kay Corbin of Bunker Hill, and brother in law, Edward Ehlers of Mt. Olive.

Jody was preceded in death by her father; and fathers in law, Edward Ehlers and Daniel Corbin.

No public services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.