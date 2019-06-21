Joan T. Kasich

Joan T. Kasich, 88, of Maryville, formerly of Litchfield, died at Liberty Village, Maryville on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

She was born March 23, 1931, in Mt. Olive, to Michael Jatcko and Eleanor (Heffner) Jatcko. She married William Kasich on August 6, 1949 in Benld, and he survives.

Joan was the valedictorian of the Benld Class of 1948. She received a bachelor’s of science in art education from SIU Edwardsville.

She was a retired teacher for grade and high school as an art teacher in Witt. Joan was a member of the CFU Lodge No. 217 of Benld, Senior Citizens of Litchfield, Quilt Club, Heartland Singers and Holy Trinity Church of Mt. Olive.

She is also survived by her children, David W. (Deanna) Kasich of Edwardsville, andKathy (Larry) Gallagher of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Michael Gallagher, Vanita Gallagher, David A. (Molly) Kasich and Christina (Rick) Digby; great-grandchildren, Kendalyn Portz and Braydon Portz; siblings, Michael Jatcko of Litchfield, Eleanor “June” Dubetz of Benld, Pat Schwab of Litchfield, Monica Woods of Lyons; and sister-in-law, Ann Pellock of Edwardsville. Joan was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation was held Sunday, June 16, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

Funeral mass was June 17 at Blessed John Paul II in Mt. Olive and burial was at Holy Dormition Cemetery in Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Liberty Village Activity Room or St. Peter and Paul in Collinsville.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.