Joan H. Viehweg, 85

MT. OLIVE (Nov. 16, 2017) – Joan Hope Viehweg, 85, of Mt. Olive passed away at 2:42 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

She was born May 29, 1932, in Hillsboro, a daughter of the late Lester and Gladys Hope Archer. She married Otto E. Viehweg on July 2, 1950, at First Baptist Church in Litchfield; he preceded her in death on June 3, 2016.

Mrs. Viehweg graduated from Litchfield High School in 1950. She worked as a nanny for Dave Butts, pro football player for the Washington Redskins, and for Steve Goldsmith, a prosecuting attorney in Indianapolis. Previously, she worked for Philip Hano in Mt. Olive. She grew up a member of First Baptist Church in Litchfield and later attended the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Olive; she currently attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive. She was a member of the Democratic Women’s Club, Gold Wing Road Riders, VFW Pinochle Club, and food pantry, and was a den mother for the Boy Scouts. She was a seamstress and painter and took pride in spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Michael (Marilyn) Viehweg of White City, Edward (Deborah) Viehweg of Mt. Olive and John Viehweg of Maui, Hawaii; a daughter, Cathy Jo (Vince) Johnston of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; two brothers-in-law, Norman Viehweg of Mt. Olive and Gary Langley of Staunton; a sister-in-law, Betty Archer of Gillespie; a sister, Mary Jo (Rick) Niemann of Litchfield; nine grandchildren, Bryan Spoon of Indianapolis, Ind., Amy (Buck) Coomer of St. Louis, Mo., Dana (Matt) Vankoski of San Diego, Calif., Adam (Adrienne) Viehweg of Hornsby, Amanda Hope Johnston of St. Paul, Minn., Hannah Jo of Bloomington, Minn., David Pieper of Mt. Olive, and Marlie Viehweg and Tanji Viehweg, both of Maui, Hawaii; and four great-grandchildren, Devin, Sydney, Grace and Otto.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara (Bill) Ruyle and Linda Langley; a brother, Jim Archer; a grandson, Jacob Johnston; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Viehweg.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17, at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive, with Rev. James Ritter and Rev. Nancy Hubert officiating. Lunch for family and friends will be served by the Lydia Circle in the Immanuel Educational Building following the service.

Memorials may be made to Union Miners Cemetery or the Mt. Olive Care Center.

Condolences may be left for the family at beckerandson.com.