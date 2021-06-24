Joan C. Heizer

Joan C. Heizer, 84, of Bethalto, formerly of Bunker Hill, passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, June 19, at 6:03 a.m.

She was born October 24, 1936, in Trenton to Joseph Horenkamp & Mary (Usselmann) Horenkamp. She married Frank Trost and then Robert Heizer.

She was a business accounting manager for Bruckert’s Chevrolet in Bunker Hill and retired from Albrecht-Hamlin Chevrolet in Wood River, IL. She served on the General Motors Business Accounting Manager’s Board for three years from 1994 – 1996. She was treasurer for the City of Bunker Hill from 1988 – 1992. She was active in the Litchfield Deanery and was secretary and later served on the Springfield diocesan board. Joan was a member of the Red Hat Society and the St. Michael’s Ladies. Her delight was her family.

She is survived by her sons, Frank (Barbara) Trost of Bethalto, Joseph (Dianna) Trost of Springfield, grandchildren, Megan (Nathan) Henrichs and Frank Trost.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, spouses, sisters, Antionette Horenkamp and Verena Bidenbach.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 26 at St. Michael’s Church, Staunton, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 26, at St. Michael’s Church, Staunton at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. George Radosevich officiating. Graveside services will be on Saturday, July 3, at St. Barbara’s Cemetery, Okawville at 3:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Masses or American Legion of Bunker Hill. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.