Joan Bertoglio

Joan Bertoglio, 71, of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in the Sunset Home.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1950 in Quincy, IL the daughter of John and Elnora (Bartolotti) Bertoglio.

She was a graduate of St. Peter Grade School, Notre Dame High School and Gem City Business College.

She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

Joan worked at Illinois State Bank. In June 1995 she was a crew member of the month and in May 1996 she was crew member of the year at the bank. She was a member of the ABWA and Beta Sigma Phi. In 1985 she was picked as outstanding young woman of America.

Joan was a diehard Chicago CUBS fan and a Chicago Blackhawks, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia 76’s fan. She also greatly enjoyed making and sending all of her holiday cards.

She is survived by a sister, Janet (Michael) Healy of Fulton, MO.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents.

A private graveside will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the SIU Foundation for Alzheimer’s Research or the American Diabetes Association.

The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.