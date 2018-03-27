Jo A. Pressler, 68

AURORA, Colo. (March 27, 2018) – Jo A. Pressler, 68, of Aurora, Colo., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, of an apparent heart attack.

She was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Carlinville to John and Virginia Pressler.

Ms. Pressler graduated from Carlinville High School in 1967. Early in her adult life, she became affiliated with the labor movement, first with AFSCME and later with the AFL-CIO and the Teamsters, during which time she lived and worked in both Chicago and Washington, D.C. She owned and operated a dog grooming business in Chicago and, later in her work career, coordinated research grants for the New Mexico Heart Association in Albuquerque, N.M. She had a lifelong love of animals, particularly dogs and horses. She retired and relocated to Aurora, Colo., in early 2017 and had been elected president of the Seville Recreation Association, where she was becoming active in renovating the condo association’s pool and recreation facilities.

Surviving are a brother, Mike Pressler of Chicago; a sister, Nancy (Gary) Slimak of Centennial, Colo.; two nieces; one nephew; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 28, in Aurora, Colo.

Memorials may be made to Seville Recreation Association, c/o John McMullen, 13890 E. Marina Dr., #206, Aurora, CO 80014 (include a note/memo stating it’s for a Jo Pressler memorial); or Denver Dumb Friends League at https://secure2.convio.net/ddfl/site/Donation2?9102.donation=form1&df_id=9102.

