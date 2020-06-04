Jo Ann Mitchell

Jo Ann Mitchell, 77, of Gillespie died at Heritage Health of Gillespie Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:10 a.m.

She was born March 25, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo. to Joseph Poivey and Lillian (Lipscomb) Poivey.

She married Richard James Mitchell on Jan. 20, 1962 in Gillespie. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her spouse, Richard “Rich” Mitchell of Gillespie; children, Patricia (Jeffrey) McDaniels of Gillespie, Linda (Donald) Mock of Gillespie and Kelly Hunt of Gillespie; grandchildren, Chris (Kimberly) Miller, Justin Robertson, Hannah Mock, Ricky Mock, Samantha McDaniels, Garrett Hunt, Rebecca Crays and Griffin Crays; great-grandchildren, Samantha Jensen and Lanny Jensen; and siblings, Lois Blevins of Gillespie, Pam (Kevin) Pointer of Chesterfield and brother-in-law, George Bertetto of Gillespie.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary Lou Bertetto and brother-in-law, Richard Blevins.

Family services will be held with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.