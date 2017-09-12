Jo Ann Brown, 87

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 12, 2017) – Jo Ann Brown, 87, of Carlinville, formerly of Virden, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

She was born July 25, 1930, in Springfield, the youngest child of Estell and Fern (Schelb) Wrightsman. She married Alex “Sandy” Brown Jr. on Dec. 21, 1952, in Virden; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Brown graduated from Virden High School in 1948. She was a member of of Virden Church of the Brethren and formerly worked for Dr. Ralph Finney and Farmers and Merchants State Bank. She was an avid golfer and happiest working in her yard and enjoyed crocheting afghans and playing double solitaire. She and her husband spent many weekends at Sunset Lake, boating and skiing with friends and family.

Surviving are her daughter, Tracy Field and husband Gene of Girard; four grandchildren, Jessica (Field) Phelan, Nathan Field, Emily Field and Dwight Field; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Phelan, Kennedy Phelan and Lucas Phelan; a sister, Marilyn Padget of Bradenton, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Reischauer; and a brother, Darrell Wrightsman.

Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, at Calvert and Ferry Funeral Home in Virden. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home, with Rev. Mark Doane officiating. Burial was at Virden Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross Hurricane Irma Disaster Relief Fund.

To leave condolences for the family, visit calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com.