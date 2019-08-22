Jill Strole to join GHS as new guidance counselor

By: JACKSON WILSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

The Community Unit School District No. 7 Board of Education started off the 2019-20 school year with a light August agenda.

The board unanimously agreed to hire a new guidance counselor, pending a routine background check and confirmation of certification by law.

Jill Strole will be taking over for Kalli Erwin, who resigned last month after serving for five years.

“She was one of five individuals that applied for the vacated position,” according to Community Unit School District No. 7 Superintendent of Schools Joseph Tieman.

Strole, originally from the Sandoval School District, has 20 years of school counseling experience. She has earned a bachelor of science, with a teaching certificate and a masters of science in School Counseling. Strole is an alumnus of Eastern Illinois University and Illinois State University.

The board also agreed to appoint Jason Menendez as a volunteer golf coach and employ Mike Smith as a bus driver.

A four-hour playground/cafeteria/paraprofessional job position has been posted.

The board has agreed to explore and look into the possiblity of scheduling a Gillespie High School boys’ soccer game at Litchfield as the two schools co-op.

Additionally, an agreement has been reached between the board and Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 that will allow a Gillespie student to be taken to the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville.

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.