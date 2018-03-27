Jill Shirley, 70

BURLINGTON, N.C. (March 27, 2018) – Jill Rutherford Lambert Shirley passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 20, at her home in Burlington, N.C., surrounded by members of her family.

She was born Aug. 3, 1947, to Dr. Robert and Dorothy Rutherford and was raised in Carlinville. She married lifelong friend Richard Shirley of Burlington in 2005; he survives.

Mrs. Shirley graduated from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, and lived most of her adult life in Litchfield, where she raised four adult children. In 2005, she relocated to Burlington and married. She was a loving owner of dogs, caring for dozens over her life, the most recent being Lucy, Jasmine, Sammi and Edward. Since 2007, she and her husband have spent winters aboard their sailboat, Changin’ Tags, based in St. Thomas, cruising the Caribbean and entertaining numerous family and friends.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her children, Jennifer Lambert Vitale of St. Louis, Mo., Aaron Lambert of Greensboro, Ga., Ben Lambert of Pasadena, Calif., and Technical Sergeant Kathryn Dickey Lambert Benoit and husband Master Sergeant Michael Benoit of USAF Spangdahlem, Germany; a step-son, Kelly (Martha Zeagler) Shirley of Durham, N.C.; step-daughter, Heather Shirley (Carter) Thompson of Chapel Hill, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Jordan Vitale, Alex Vitale, Came Vitale, Molly Benoit, Max Benoit, Ben Lambert and Charlie Lambert; a great-granddaughter, Marlee Meyer; sister, Ann Rutherford of Pasadena, Calif.; and brothers, Jack Rutherford and Dick Rutherford of Carlinville and Paul Rutherford of St. Louis, Mo.

A celebration of life service will be held later this spring at the Rutherford family’s forty acres in Carlinville. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, N.C., 27215 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be offered at richandthompson.com.

