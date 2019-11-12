Jill Loeschner

Jill Lynnette Loeschner, 51 of Springfield, passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2019, at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville.

Jill was born October 18, 1968, in Baton Rouge, La., a daughter of Edward Butler and Carole Ferguson.

Jill graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1986 .

She married Dewey B. Morris in 1990 and Lonnie Loeschner in 1998.

Jill had worked as an assistant manager-clerk at Dollar General and Auto Zone in Kentucky. She truly enjoyed being a stay at home mom. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, crossword puzzles.

Her favorite pastime was watching the New Orleans Saints football team.

Jill was preceded in death by her mother.

There will no services at this time.

Jill is survived by her father, Edward Butler of Carlinville; daughter, Kassandra (Joshua Sr.) Burke of Springfield; son, Jacob (Sarah Gallagher) Morris of Springfield; daughter, Margaret Loeschner of Hopkinsville, Ky.; daughter, Kylie Loeschner of Hopkinsville, Ky.;, daughter, Alexandra Loeschner of Hopkinsville, Ky.; four grandchildren, brother, Michael Butler of Springfield; and brother, Toby (Candice) Butler of Virden.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.