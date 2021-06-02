Jessica Lynn Smith

Jessica Lynn Smith, 43, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 9:26 p.m.

Jessica was born on Nov. 5, 1977 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Donald Mel Smith and Deborah Mulennex Smith.

She attended Mt. Olive schools.

She was employed as a caregiver.

Jessica attended First Baptist Church in Mt. Olive.

She enjoyed making crafts, listening to music, and fishing.

Jessica is survived by her two sons, Devin Sandergaard, Codey Smith; a sister Dawn Rakers; an aunt, Sharl Dannis; and a grandmother, Marilyn Nance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Michael Smith; and a grandmother, Betty Lou Smith.

A memorial service took place on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Olive

Memorials donations are suggested to the family.

Anyone wanting to make an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.