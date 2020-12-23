Jerry M. Madden

Jerry Michael Madden, 82, of Gillespie, IL, died in Litchfield, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 am.

He was born September 29, 1938, in Litchfield, to Thomas E. Madden, Sr. & Charlotte (Thomas) Madden.

He married Joyce Ellen (Abel) Madden on April 29, 1961 in Litchfield.

He was retired after having been a coal miner at the Coffeen Mine and a custodian for Community Unit School District 7. He was a veteran of the US Army.

Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus and SS Simon and Jude Church.

He is survived by his spouse, Joyce Madden of Gillespie, children, Michael E. (Taunya) Madden of Springfield, Melissa Ann Gould of Taylor Springs, grandchildren, Timothy, Madeline, Megan, Isaac, great grandchildren, Audrey, Calvin, siblings, Eugene Madden of Rockford, Jo Ella Alderson of Gillespie.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Thomas Madden, James Madden and son in law, William Kenneth Gould.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

