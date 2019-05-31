Jerry D. Willis Sr.

Jerry Dean Wills Sr, 77, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Jerry was born on April 22, 1942, the son of Chester Ulysses and Margaret Emma (Griffin) Wills. He married Janet Marie Harms on June 10, 1962, in Atwater, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 grandson, Branden Johnson.

Jerry is survived by his wife Janet, their children, Jerry (Barbara) Wills Jr, Carpentersville; Lori Robertson, Temecula, CA; Teresa Griffin, Normal; and Thomas J. Wills, Lexington. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Sheila (Phillip) Ringhausen, Medora; Kenneth R. (Lynn) Wills, Bloomington; Gail (Carl) Albracht, Carlinville; Daniel (Carol) Wills, Carlinville; Sandra (William) Owens, Wagner; and Randall (Polly) Wills, Carlinville.

He was a member of the Hudson Christian Church where he enjoyed volunteering to work the nursery and was known to the children as “Grandpa Jerry”. He worked 35 years for Bridgestone-Firestone retiring in 2001. Jerry enjoyed hunting, gardening, farming, collecting tractors, square dancing and traveling/camping with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jerry’s service was held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Hudson Christian Church, Hudson with Pastor Brandon Current officiating. Burial was held at the Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson. Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Hudson Christian Church or MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.