Jerome George Martin

Jerome George Martin, 75, of Carlinville, passed away on Saturday, May 15 in Carlinville.

Jerome was born on Sept. 5, 1945 to Gebhard and C. Virginia (Hofer) in Cape Girardeau, MO.

He graduated from Saint Vincent Catholic High School and South East Missouri State University.

He was stationed at Ramstein Germany Air Force base where he met and married Catherine Mustain on January 25, 1969. They traveled Europe and met all of Jerome’s German relatives in the Black Forest area. Jerome and Cathy were married for 52 years.

After being discharged from the service, Jerome and Cathy helped run the family bakery, Martin’s Bakery, in Cape Girardeau. Jerome then went on to pursue his passion of accounting and worked as a local accountant from 1972 to retirement as part owner of Tawfall & Company in Carlinville.

He was a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus in Cape Girardeau and an active member of the Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau and Carlinville.

He loved visiting meat markets and bakeries, as well as going on casino trips and cruises. He enjoyed watching Illini basketball and Cardinal baseball. His true love was anything numbers, following the stock market, and sharing ideas on how to invest and save your money.

Jerome is survived by his wife Cathy; children, Robert (Tammy) Martin of Elgin, Rebecca (Brian) Graziano of Wheaton; six grand children, Andrew, Lia, Carson, Kinsie, Claire, and James; brother, Gilbert (Pat) Martin of O’Fallon, MO; sister, Anne Pluth of Dublin, OH; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charles.

The family will be holding a private graveside service in Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Carlinville Animal Shelter or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

