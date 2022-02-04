Jerome Eugene Greeling

Jerome Eugene Greeling, 72, passed away Jan. 26 in his home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

Jerome was born March 7, 1949 in Carrolton, IL.

He graduated from Gillespie High School in 1968.

He was a certified welder and coal miner. He was a proud member of United Mine Workers of America since May 5, 1971. He retired from Monterey Coal Mine in 2003. Prior to retiring, he started a successful welding business, Crazy Horse Welding.

Jerome was adventurous. He was a bull rider in rodeos in his younger years and never one to shy away from cliff diving. He was also an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and drinking coffee at Crossroads and Route 138 Café.

Jerome married Patricia (Cooper) Aug. 12, 1972. They divorced in 2008. They had two children together.

Jerome married Chris Jewel in Queensland, Australia in 2009. They separated in 2019. Along with many of his adventures, he lived in Australia for ten years and made many friends while exploring the country in his RV.

He is survived by daughters, Melissa Lee (companion Matt Scheller) of Mt. Olive, IL, Amy Zitta (Joe) of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Cameryn Lee, Peyton Lee, Dylan Lee, Grace Zitta and Olivia Zitta; two brothers; Kenny (Barb) Monke of Arcola, IL, Richard (Pam) Monke of White City, IL; four sisters, Bonny Monke of Mt. Olive, IL, Debbie Monke of Mt. Olive, IL, Barb (Aaron) Bishop of Benld, IL, Sandy Svoboda of Dillon, Montana; many nieces, nephews; great nieces, great nephews; great great nieces and nephews.

Jerome is preceded in death by his mother, Vivian (Greeling) Monke; step-father, Laverne Monke and his brother, Ronald Monke.

His life will be celebrated at the VFW Hall in Mt. Olive, Feb. 5, noon to 4 p.m. Friends and family are welcome.

Those who wish to memorialize him may donate to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation or Illinois Conservation Foundation at these websites huntofalifetime.org or ilconservation.org.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.