Jerome “Butch” Scheller

Jerome Paul “Butch” Scheller, 81, of Mt. Olive died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, 1:10 p.m. at his residence in Mt. Olive. ​

He was born Jan. 3, 1938 in Mt. Olive, the son of the late Louis Wesley Scheller and Pearl Lillian Lehman​.

Jerome married Janet Marion Korunka June 8, 1957 at First United Methodist Church, Mt. Olive. She preceded him in death Feb. 12, 2008.

Jerome attended Mt. Olive Public Grade School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the Class of 1956.​

He was a supervisor for the Illinois State Police, Litchfield, until his retirement.​

​His interests included gardening and outdoors actvities, such as trapping, fishing and raising pigeons. He was an excellent cook.

Survivors include two sons, Ron (Judy) Scheller and Greg (Karrie) Scheller, both of Mt. Olive; one daughter, Cindy (Rob) Butler of Mt. Olive; seven grandchildren, Clayt, Brooke, Jade, Owen, Lucas and Sydnie; and step-grandchild, Trent.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by ​one brother, Louis “Bud” Scheller; one sister, Faye Smith; and one niece, Joleen Scheller Huddleston.​

Visitation was held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive.​

A funeral service was held Dec. 4 at the funeral home with the Revs. Nancy Hubert and Steve Schoeber officiating.

Burial was in Chapman Cemetery, Mt. Olive.​

Becker & Son Funeral Home Mt. Olive, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.