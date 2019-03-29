Jerald R. Wattles

Jerald Robert Wattles, 83, of Gillespie passed away at Lakeview Memory Care in Carol Stream on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 2:33 p.m.

He was born May 28, 1935, in Bible Grove to Wayne Bryan Wattles and Mary M. Wattles. He married Linda Jane (McGee) Wattles on February 15, 1958, in Bible Grove.

He was retired after having been a self-employed business owner. Jerald was a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the First Christian Church and the Masons. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and woodworking.

He is survived by his children, Mike (Jenni) Wattles of Saint Charles, MO; Doug (Laura) Wattles of Carol Stream; Steve (Kris) Wattles of Eureka, MO; and Debbie (Steve) Hofferkamp of Rochester; grandchildren, Christopher, Anna, Mary Jane, Caroline, Jonathan, Samantha (Cody), Zak, Gabe, Jakob, Eli, Kaitlin, Riley and Morgan; great grandchildren, Kamden and Jaxon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife on May 6, 2017.

Visitation was Saturday, March 23, 2019, at First Christian Church in Gillespie from 9-11 a.m.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Gillespie with Arthur Roemer officiating.

Burial was at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL was in charge of the arrangements.