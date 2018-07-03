Jerald L. Burnett, 73

GIRARD (July 3, 2018) – Jerald L. “Jerry” Burnett, 73, of Girard passed away Tuesday evening, June 26, 2018, at his home in Girard, surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born on Sept. 16, 1944, to Herbert and Helen (Claypool) Burnett in Carlinville. He attended Carlinville schools. On Aug. 3, 1973, he married Donna Clark in Carlinville.

Jerry was with shop maintenance for Monterey Coal Mine in Carlinville for 34 years, retiring on April 30, 2004. It was there that he got his nickname “Froggy,” which stuck with him permanently. Jerry was a member of the First Christian Church in Girard, a 50-year member of the Carlinville Moose 1216, and UMWA Local 1613. He enjoyed traveling and gaming. The loves of his life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he enjoyed a good game of Skip-Bo, Yahtzee, or pitch with them.

Jerald is survived by his wife, Donna; three daughters, Cheryl (Scott) Klaus of Danvers, Angie (companion, Donnie Moore) Barnes of Virden, and Audra (companion, Syble Drake) Burnett of Simpsonville, S.C.; two sons, Howard (Carri) Dunn Jr. of El Paso and Ernie (Melinda) Dunn of Girard; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Burnett of Poquoson, Va., Harold (Agnes) Burnett of Joliet, and Bill (Sarah) Burnett of Eureka Springs, Ark.; sister, Dorothy (Delmar) Stratton of Plant City, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerald was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ben Burnett and Herbert David Burnett.

Visitation was held Friday, June 29, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 30, at 3 p.m. at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, with Rev. John Huxtable officiating. Burial took place in Bethel Ridge Cemetery, Atwater.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Rescue Squad.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.