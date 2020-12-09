Jennifer Hankins

Jennifer Judy Hankins, 45, of Carlinville, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020 at her residence in Carlinville.

Jennifer was born Nov. 29, 1975 to Max and Karen (Wilton) Stewart in Florissant, Mo. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1993 where she was a top 10 honor student.

Jennifer attended Blackburn College in Carlinville, worked several years for the state of Illinois and later became the office manager for Panhandle Realty in Raymond until 2008. Jennifer married Jimmy Hankins Aug. 5, 2018 in Carlinville.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Jimmy Hankins Sr.; four sons, Jordan Black of Benld, Austin Hemken of Carlinville, Jimmy (Georgia) Hankins Jr. of Vandalia and Alex Wood of Carlinville; daughter, Aria Hankins of Centralia; two brothers, Todd (Mary) Stewart of Mt. Olive and Randy (Judy) Stewart of Donnellson; sister, Keri (Bill) Krager of Raymond; grandfather, Russell Wilton of Carlinville as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents; brother Brett Stewart, and her grandmother Lois Wilton.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in Bethel Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.