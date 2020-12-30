Jeffrey Wayne Woods

Jeffrey Wayne Woods, 60, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 7, 1960, in Jerseyville, to the late William Earl and Virginia (Voumard) Woods.

Jeff married Rachel Kay Woods Nov. 7, 1980, in Carrollton.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, Amanda (Chris) Pruitt of Godfrey; a son, Bradly (Gena) Woods of Godfrey; grandchildren, Madelyn and Parker Pruitt, Connor and Olivia Woods; two sisters, Wanda Woods, Barb (Jerry) Theodore; and three brothers, Danny (Kathy) Woods, Dennis, Sr. (Beckey) Woods, and Scott (Mia) Woods.

Jeff was employed by Kenrick Design Construction, as a carpenter, which had been his trade his entire life.

He was a member of the Tri County Rod and Gun Club in Brighton. He found great satisfaction and joy in fishing and his hobby farm where he raised a pony, goats, chickens, turkeys, and ducks; he shared this with his grandchildren.

A private family graveside service and inurnment will be held at Asbury Cemetery

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.

Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.