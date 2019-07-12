Jeffrey J. Balzraine

Jeffrey Joseph Balzraine, 56, of Bethalto died at his residence on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:55 p.m.

He was born October 25, 1962, in Litchfield to Arthur N. Balzraine and Irmaline (Piana) Balzraine.

He was retired after having worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He is survived by his mother, Irmaline Balzraine of Benld; brothers, John (Jackie) Balzraine of Benld, Jim Balzraine of Gillespie, Jerry (Phyllis) Balzraine of Benld, sisters, Artie (Brad) Vallerius of Gillespie, Jeanne (Blaine) Pazero of Benld, several nieces and nephews.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father. Private services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Benld Library or Benld Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.