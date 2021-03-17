Jeffrey Edward Soapes

Jeffrey Edward Soapes, 65, passed away at 4:31 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Jeffrey, the son of Edward and Barbara (Taylor) Soapes, he was born in Litchfield, on July 20, 1955.

He attended school in Mt. Olive, and graduated in 1972.

He worked as a welding inspector and for the City of Mt. Olive. and was retired.

Jeffrey attended the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Olive.

He was an avid hunter and motorcycle enthusiast, but was happiest spending time as “Pappy” to his grandchildren.

Surviving are his parents; daughters, Hollie (Brant) Fleming, Wendy (Brad) Schoen; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Schoen; a grandson, Van Fleming; three sisters, Jeanine Vancauwelaert, Donna (Dennis) Yokley, Darla (Tim) Pickerill; his companion Tammy Strader; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive, officiated by Reverend Nancy Hubert.

Burial was at the Mt. Olive City Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.