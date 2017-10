Jeffrey Blackwood

BRIGHTON (Oct. 20, 2017) — Jeffrey Blackwood, 61, of Brighton, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Jeffrey was born July 19, 1956, in Moline. He was the son of John and Mary (Jordan) Blackwood.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, at the home of Larry Blackwood in Green Rock, at 2 p.m. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.