Jeffery F. Stoops

Jeffery F. Stoops, 49, of Mt. Olive, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 4:27 p.m.

He was born May 14, 1970, in Carlinville, to Billy J. Stoops and Mattie Lee (Harris) Stoops. He was a bricklayer and roofer. He is survived by his father and step mother, Billy and Joyce Stoops of Shipman; three daughters, Hannah Stoops of Staunton, Marissa Stoops of Mt. Olive and Samantha Stoops of Jerseyville; two sons, Matthew Stoops of Woodburn and Cory Stoops of Woodburn; two brothers, Keith Allen Stoops and Billy D. Stoops; and a sister, Terry Lynn Stoops.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Lee Stoops; and a brother, Darrell Ray Stoops.

A visitation was held at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill Tuesday, July 9. Memorial Services were held at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Shipman Lions Club. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, was in charge of the arrangements.